John F. Kennedy's grandson voices shame for RFK Jr.: 'An embarrassment'
John F. Kennedy's grandson on Friday joined other members of his family in denouncing presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as "an embarrassment."

In an Instagram post, Jack Schlossberg – RFK Jr.'s cousin – reacted to the campaign, which has been tainted by RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine and conspiracist views that most recently claimed COVID-19 was "ethnically targeted" and certain Jews and Chinese people had immunity.

“I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president,” Schlossberg said, the Daily Beast first reported.

"What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment.”

RFK Jr. has also been criticized by Joe Kennedy III and Kerry Kennedy.

