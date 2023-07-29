RFK Jr. blasts President Biden administration for ignoring his Secret Service 'request': report

Conspiracy theorist and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., took to social media to criticize President Joe Biden's administration for denying the candidate protection from the United States Secret Service, Politico reports.



The presidential hopeful tweeted Friday, "Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request. Secretary Mayorkas: 'I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.' Our campaign's request included a 67-page report from the world's leading protection firm, detailing unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats."

Additionally, according to Politico, Kennedy's campaign manager Dennis Kucinich said, "The American people, no matter their politics, will find this decision shocking and repugnant. This is obviously a political decision, not a legal one. As such, this is directly on President Biden. It is absolutely implausible that the President would try to claim that he was not consulted by his cabinet secretary on a matter as sensitive as this."

Contrary to the 2024 hopeful's claim, according to the Secret Service's website, "Major presidential and vice presidential candidates, and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election" can receive protection from the agency.

Politico's full report is available at this link.