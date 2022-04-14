GOP candidate for governor hospitalized after brutal car crash: report
Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota Rick Stanek is in the hospital after a car crash following an event in Buffalo, Minnesota.

"The Minnesota State Patrol said Stanek, driving a 2019 Ram 1500 pickup, was pulling out of a church parking lot at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he collided with a 2014 Chevy Malibu driving north on Highway 25. The road conditions were wet at the time, and the State Patrol incident report said alcohol was not a factor for either driver," the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday evening.

Stanek, who is challenging Democratic Party Gov. Tim Walz, served as sheriff in Hennepin County from 2006 to 2018.

"Stanek’s successor as sheriff, Dave Hutchinson, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DWI charge earlier this year after he was involved in a rollover crash last December in Alexandria. He announced in February that he won’t seek re-election," WCCO-TV reported.

Watch Fox 9's coverage:

