Trump's Justice Department ends investigation into Richard Burr's stock trades -- will new DOJ pick it up?
Sen. Richard Burr (Facebook)

Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) confirmed the New York Times report that the Justice Department ended its investigation into his stock trades in which he dumped $1.7 million in stocks he made immediately following a briefing he got about the coronavirus.

Last May, Burr was served a search warrant from the FBI seizing his cellphone.

"Tonight, the Department of Justice informed me that it has concluded its review of my personal financial transactions conducted early last year. The case is now closed," Burr claimed. "I'm glad to hear it. My focus has been and will continue to be working for the people of North Carolina during this difficult time for our nation."

The new incoming administration could do a review of the DOJ investigation of Burr and decide whether the decision was ethical.

Burr will not seek reelection, and among the many Republicans looking at running to replace him is Eric Trump's wife.