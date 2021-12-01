Richard Dawkins attacked by 'psycho' while driving in Oxford

In a Twitter post this Monday, prominent evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins made a plea for help to find witnesses to an incident where a "psycho" cyclist allegedly damaged his Tesla in an unprovoked attack.
"Witnesses?" Dawkins wrote. "Cowley Rd, Nov 29 c 1.50 pm? Crazed cyclist launched unprovoked attack on blue Tesla 3 heading SE. Smashed back window with D-lock. Then pursued us, fell off his bike in his fury, then tried to smash driver’s side front window. Witnesses pls phone Oxford police."
According to the Oxford Mail, police confirmed they were investigating the incident.
In a subsequent tweet, Dawkins shared a picture showing what he says is the damage to his car.
Here\u2019s a photo of the damage done by the psycho smashing the window with repeated blows from his D-lock.pic.twitter.com/a6asqROjvT— Richard Dawkins (@Richard Dawkins) 1638217358
“In current climate-change crisis, I’m bewildered by hostility to Tesla: electric vehicle pioneer," Dawkins wrote.