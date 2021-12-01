Richard Dawkins attacked by 'psycho' while driving in Oxford

In a Twitter post this Monday, prominent evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins made a plea for help to find witnesses to an incident where a "psycho" cyclist allegedly damaged his Tesla in an unprovoked attack.

"Witnesses?" Dawkins wrote. "Cowley Rd, Nov 29 c 1.50 pm? Crazed cyclist launched unprovoked attack on blue Tesla 3 heading SE. Smashed back window with D-lock. Then pursued us, fell off his bike in his fury, then tried to smash driver’s side front window. Witnesses pls phone Oxford police."

READ MORE: Richard Dawkins hammers Ben Carson: He is a 'disgrace' as a doctor for promoting creationism

According to the Oxford Mail, police confirmed they were investigating the incident.

In a subsequent tweet, Dawkins shared a picture showing what he says is the damage to his car.

“In current climate-change crisis, I’m bewildered by hostility to Tesla: electric vehicle pioneer," Dawkins wrote.