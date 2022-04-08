Trump aide accused of Nazi ties — and a former Pence advisor says it's true

"I actually believe that Trump still going to be our president," Jensen told two FBI agents, even though Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

And then, in the early moments of the interview, he asked the FBI agents if they knew about QAnon.

"It's a group of people that are in the White House possibly or with close connections to Trump and it's a -- I want to say it's an intelligence being dropped to the public, and so I've been following that religiously since the day it came out. I have seriously followed that daily, and everything that has happened to -- in real life has been like I watched a movie. Everything that's happening now, I know it all because it's all old news to me, and it's all just now coming out and I was pushing for the Insurrection Act, and I was hoping that by doing that and, you know, the reason I made sure I was at the front was because I wanted that Q to be on TV. I wanted Q to get the attention," he explained.

"I basically intended on being the poster boy, and it really worked out," he said.

He also described how he closely followed Donald Trump on Twitter.

"When Trump tweets, it bleeps my phone. You don't know how many tweets I -- you know, how many alerts I've gotten because of that man," he said. "And I read every one of them."

"What I believe is about to happen, what I believed honestly with my heart, is the first arrest is going to shock the world, and I believe it's going to be Mike Pence, you know, the vice president. He's going to be the first. That's in my opinion," he explained. "So I figured by putting this information, I've lost friends, I've lost family, I have -- I, you know, all over this, and they think I'm insane, and I don't believe I am. I believe everything, you know, 100 percent, and it wasn't until Q started saying things like Saint Tippy Toppy (ph.), and then the next thing you know Trump's giving a speech and he throws the word Tippy Toppy out there, and I'm like, oh, my God, you know, and little things like the storm is here, you know. Q always told us that when he says my fellow Americans the storm is here, that's when we're supposed to go."



























