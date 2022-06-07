'Cry harder': MSNBC host mocks Trump official whining over Jan. 6 hearing

Ric Grenell, Donald Trump's acting Director of National Intelligence ranted at an MSNBC reporter Monday evening only to be put in his place for whining.
MSNBC's Katie Phang wrote that there are still many unindicted attackers of the U.S. Capitol that the Justice Department and FBI are trying to locate. She was writing about behavior by the four Proud Boys linked to Henry "Enrique" Tarrio who were indicted this week. Many of the other unindicted attackers did the same things as the Proud Boys, yet they haven't been arrested yet.
Grenell retweeted it lamenting that Phang wants to arrest everyone who was at the Jan. 6 attack, downplaying what the Proud Boys are accused of doing.
"It was an INSURRECTION, not a rally. Cry harder," Phang shot back.
Her comments were met with laughter and cheers while his were met with ridicule.
\u201c@RichardGrenell It was an INSURRECTION, not a rally.\n\nCry harder.\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654563970
\u201c@davidmweissman @RichardGrenell No, he\u2019s literally not worth the time or the energy.\n\nBut, what IS interesting is how he and all of those other MAGATs are furiously working to try to deflect from the upcoming 1/6 hearings. None of this is surprising.\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654563970
\u201cHey Richard, she's not talking about people who just attended the rally. She's talking about people who actually stormed the Capitol, fought with US Capitol Police, caused damage and brought weapons.\u201d— David R. Thomas (@David R. Thomas) 1654564646
\u201cI have a strong feeling Ric Grenell, who is Don Junior's friend, was leaving Trump International Hotel DC on January 5th 2021. This person was seen behind Don Jr.\u201d— \u2602 The Pee Tape \ud83d\udcf9 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@\u2602 The Pee Tape \ud83d\udcf9 \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1654565110
\u201c@RichardGrenell I wonder what they would call a real insurrection.\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654566695
\u201cInsurrectionists should be arrested and face penalties. How is this a difficult concept to grasp?\u201d— \ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5e \u211d\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd64 \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd5e! \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a (@\ud835\udd4b\ud835\udd60\ud835\udd5e \u211d\ud835\udd56\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd65\ud835\udd64 \ud835\udd3d\ud835\udd52\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd54\ud835\udd5a\ud835\udd64\ud835\udd5e! \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\uddf8 \ud83c\udf0a\ud83c\udf0a) 1654565810
\u201c@RichardGrenell Someone sounds worried about the public hearings\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654563970
\u201c@KatiePhang @RichardGrenell I don't always go to Trump rallies, but when I do I bring a noose for his Vice President.\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654563970
\u201c@RichardGrenell This hack calling someone unhinged is a genuine lol\u201d— Richard Grenell (@Richard Grenell) 1654563970