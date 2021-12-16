Ex-US prosecutor: Merrick Garland is 'treating Trump more like Nixon than the Hitler I believe he is'

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Signorelli this week urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to approach the prosecution of former President Donald Trump as if he were prosecuting Adolf Hitler instead of former President Richard Nixon.

Signorelli made the remarks on an upcoming episode of the We've Got Issues podcast after host Joshua Holland asked about the prospects of Garland prosecuting Trump.

"Merrick Garland, who is an otherwise smart attorney and he's being very careful, very cautious, deliberate, he is an institutionalist and my beef with him is that this is such an extraordinary situation, that it really calls for extraordinary action on his part and the part of the Department of Justice," Signorelli said.

"I believe Garland is probably treating Trump more like a Nixon than the Hitler that I believe Trump really is, an existential threat to our democracy," he added. "And it requires, I believe, very aggressive, very timely action for a really good reason."

Listen to a clip of Signorelli's remarks below. Joshua Holland's full interview with former Assistant U.S. Attorney Signorelli will be available on the We've Got Issues podcast Friday.