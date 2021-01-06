Obama adviser shouts down Rick Santorum on CNN: 'You know how we got here!'

Former Republican Sen. Rick Santorum (PA) got shouted down by an angry David Axelrod on Wednesday as armed insurrectionists broke into the U.S. Capitol building.

Santorum lamented he was "heartbroken" and said he didn't know how our society reached this level of violence.

"I understand the anger. I understand that a lot of people feel like the country is at stake but what I don't understand is how people have lost faith in their country to the point that they feel they have to do things like this," said Santorum.

"This is treason," said CNN's Van Jones. "This is treason. This insurrection -- this is rebellion. Period. I have heard people looking at small protests in Portland, Oregon where people were teargassed, beaten, kidnapped, and they said 'no, no, no whatever you do to those protesters is justified because we have to have law and order.' This is rebellion. It is treason. It is lawlessness. It is unacceptable."

But it was Axelrod who handed it to Santorum.

"The difference here is that the mayor didn't incite the riot," he began. "But, Rick, I respect what you said, but I don't understand how you don't understand how we got here. We know how we got here. We know that words matter and the president of the United States says again, and again, and again, that these institutions are corrupt. They're rigged. The election was fraudulent. They're stealing it from you. When he goes out and addresses these very people today and tells them that they have to be strong and urges them to march down to the Capitol. I don't understand how you don't understand how this happened! We know how it happened!"

See the video below:



