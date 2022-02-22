Rick Scott accuses Dems of trying to 'rig elections' in his blueprint for the GOP agenda

The leader of the National Republican Senatorial Committee is accusing Democrats of trying to rig elections in a new policy blueprint released on Tuesday.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) released the 31-page agenda through his campaign account. It calls for finishing Trump's border wall and naming it after the former president, among other things.

In a section on voting laws, the document alleges that Democrats are trying to "rig elections."

"Today's Democrat [sic] Party is trying to rig elections and pack the courts because they have given up on Democracy. They don't believe they can win based on their ideas, so they want to game the system and legalize voter fraud to stay in power," Scott alleged.

"In true Orwellian fashion, Democrats refer to their election rigging plans as 'voting rights.' We won't allow the radical left to destroy our democracy by institutionalizing dishonesty and fraud," he continued.

