Rick Scott says rich parents would be disappointed to have a son like John Fetterman
Senator Rick Scott speaking with attendees at the 2021 Student Action Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott took aim at Democratic candidate for Senate from Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, saying that rich parents wouldn't want their kids to turn out like Fetterman, who was supported by his parents up until middle age.

“You know what I think about Fetterman? It’s exactly: If you’ve made any money, you don’t want your kids to turn out like that," Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt.

As Florida Politics' A.G. Gankarski points out, this isn't the first time Scott has attacked Fetterman. In August, Scott questioned the Pennsylvania Lt. Governor's health in the wake of a stroke he suffered earlier this year.

“Fetterman, first off, lied about his health. Fetterman wasn’t even on the campaign trail for months. I’m sorry that he’s had health problems, but he lied about it. And that right there should be a disqualifying factor,” Scott said on another episode of the Hugh Hewitt Show.

IN OTHER NEWS: Lindsey Graham says he doesn't care about 'states rights' on choice: 'The rest of the world' should know the US position

Scott has also accused Fetterman of wanting to commit voter fraud.

“He wants to let, what, a third of the felons out right now. He wants to legalize drugs. He wants to kill jobs by banning fracking. He wants to commit fraud in the election by … getting rid of voter ID. I mean, this guy’s a radical,” Scott said on Hannity on Aug. 30, as reported by the Daily Beast.

Read more at Florida Politics.

SmartNews