Rick Steves offers predictions on post-pandemic travel norms
Edmonds, Washington, resident Rick Steves on the beach in downtown Edmonds in April 2020. - Amanda Snyder/TNS

Travel activist, renowned author and TV host Rick Steves has weighed in on the ways in which he believes the COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact travel as it begins to resume in earnest. He recently talked with global education expert Karin Fischer in a recorded interview titled “The Future of Travel with Rick Steves,” now available online through event host The Fund for Education Abroad (FEA). America’s most respected authority on travel to Europe, Steves spoke on several subtopics, including the importance of travel in broadening one’s worldview — especially since increased globalizatio...