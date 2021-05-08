Rick Wilson defends Liz Cheney during profane rant against Republicans on HBO's 'Real Time'

Longtime GOP adman and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson blasted Republicans on HBO's "Real Time" on Friday.

"One party -- I"m sorry -- is a policy party," host Bill Maher said. "They're wonks."



"And one party is trolls. Would you agree with that?" Maher asked. "Trolls and wonks."

"The party I helped build over 30 years has become a bunch of people who want to be transgressive, they want to get out, swing their d*cks around and have people yell at them and scream, 'You're cancelling me for burning the house down!' While they're burning the house, for the most part," Wilson said. "Joe Biden is doing a good job in part because Joe Biden doesn't get up in the morning and think, 'How am I going to set the world on fire by tweeting some crazy sh*t?'"

The panel, which included Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), discussed GOP efforts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership position and seat in Congress.

"She represents, Bill, something so dangerous to them," Wilson said. "Because , to be a supporter of the Republican Party, you're all in on the myth that Trump won the election. You're all in on the lies that support it, you have to build a scaffolding of lies every day. Like the pyramid of bullsh*t has to get taller and taller."

"And [Liz Cheney] won't do it, she just won't do it," he said. "As someone who knows the Cheneys, these people -- they don't f*ck around, they're serious people."

