Rick Wilson tells Capitol riot committee to take no prisoners with ex-Trumpers: 'These people would burn down our nation'

Anti-Trump conservative Rick Wilson took to Twitter on Thursday to offer some advice to the House select committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

Wilson started out by warning that none of the four officials that the committee subpoenaed will come willingly -- and even if they do, "each one of them will lie and lie."

Thus, Wilson advocated a take-no-prisoners approach.

"Don't let them or their lawyers wedge you into the phony courtesies and hollow formalities of the Old Washington," Wilson wrote. "These are people who would have gladly burned down our nation."

Wilson then advocated a strategy of putting on a grand spectacle with the goal of leaving the former Trump officials humiliated.

"They are all the most hostile of witnesses," he wrote. "Hostile to the truth. Hostile to the country. Hostile to democracy and the Republic. They'll be playing for the Fox camera. Your task isn't simply to investigate but to humiliate. Keep in mind the power of spectacle, which is too often underappreciated in politics. Keep in mind that the Trump acolytes and anal leeches will plan and execute this same outrage, at scale. These are enemies of the American people and should treated as such."

Read the whole thread here.