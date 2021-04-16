Ohio man with semi-auto rifle and gas mask arrested in Times Square: report

An Ohio man has been arrested after he was found with an unloaded semi-automatic gun, ammunition and a gas mask in a bag, according to News 4.

The man was apprehended by officers at the subway station in New York City's Times Square this Friday.

The man was spotted by law enforcement as he took the unloaded weapon out of his bag and placed it on the ground. He was taken into custody after being questioned by the officers. Officers later found that he had a loaded magazine clip in his bag.

Speaking to authorities the man said he was from Ohio and claimed it was legal for him to have the weapon.