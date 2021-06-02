Right-wing publishers frustrated as demand for anti-Biden books is 'ice cold': report
Joe Biden (AFP)

President Joe Biden doesn't have the natural charisma of former Democratic presidents such as Bill Clinton or Barack Obama -- and that's reportedly making things tough for conservative publishers.

The Atlantic's McKay Coppins reports that right-wing book publishers are facing an "ice cold" demand for anti-Biden books at the moment, despite the fact that having a new Democratic administration often results in a boom in book sales from angry conservatives.

Eric Nelson, the executive editor at Broadside Books, tells Coppins that no one believes Biden is secretly orchestrating the downfall of America -- but is rather merely a figurehead who is unaware of the sinister left-wing machinations going on while he's asleep.

"If somebody came to me and was like, 'I have a book on Biden's secret plan to destroy America,' I would ask, 'How many times does the word nap appear in the index?'" Nelson said.

Conservative author Jonah Goldberg, meanwhile, tells Coppins that it's simply extremely hard to gin up outrage over anything Biden does after having just lived through four years of former President Donald Trump.

"Most of the good ammo against Biden -- which I've deployed in the past -- isn't as effective after four years of Trump," said Goldberg, who accused Republicans of "mainlining crazy for five years."

Instead of flooding the market with anti-Biden books, conservative publishers are going after either abstract notions such as "critical race theory" or are trying to elevate figures such as Vice President Kamala Harris or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as villains.

"So far, though, no one -- in conservative publishing or the Republican Party -- has cracked the missing-villain problem," Coppins concludes.