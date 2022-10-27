'Right-wing infighting' plagues MAGA roadshow as organizers accused of grifting: report
Trump supporters (Shutterstock)

Infighting plagued a road show that described itself as an "epic group of truthers, medical experts, spiritualists, data geeks and MAGA types according to a new report by The Daily Beast.

"For weeks, Truth Tour 2 had been on the road, bringing its eclectic mix of fringe speakers to hotel conference rooms across the country," Kelly Weill reported.

The tour was organized by Lewis Herms.

Tickets ranged in price from $49 to $149 at the show that toured 17 cities.

Weill reported Herms wrote on Telegram, "it appears as if the lies, rumors and infiltration of the Truth Tour and it's [sic] participants is reaching epic levels.”

“My amazing team and myself have been accused of many sick things but we are all in incredibly high spirits,” he wrote. “I have noticed a few known ‘paper’ patriots are actually projecting. One I know is saying that I am making a fortune on the tour. That's a good one... between both tours, traveling, equipment and more I am in the hole over 100k plus I have virtually abanonded my business which was once valued at millions and now I can't give it away. The irony of this is the fool that says this BS about me is making a fortune monthly from patriots... Projecting?”

The report noted the tour's RV is currently listed on eBay.

"Conversations on conservative social media platforms like Truth Social revealed critics lodging complaints against the tour throughout the run, from Herms’ treatment of 'sovereign citizen' influencer Russell Jay Gould, to allegations that tour organizers were 'pay-triots' who were most interested in bilking money from the movement," Weill reported.

