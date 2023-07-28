Rikers inmate tries to escape wearing ill-gotten NYC correction officer’s uniform, DOC says
A general view shows the Rikers Island facility on June 6, 2022. - ED JONES/Getty Images North America/TNS

An assault suspect held in a Rikers Island jail somehow got his hands on a Correction Department uniform Thursday night and walked around pretending to conduct rounds in a possible attempt to escape, according to correction sources, officials and records. Bokeem Jones, 28, donned the DOC uniform — including the official shirt, jackets, trousers and boots — in the Otis M. Bantum Correctional Center at some point before 10:30 p.m., the sources said. He walked into an intake area in the stolen uniform momentarily then left as if he was touring the housing area like an officer. He then was walking...