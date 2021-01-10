Trump rioter caught on video sobbing 'they called me a terrorist' after being put on 'no-fly' list

Many President Donald Trump supporters made it back to their states if they left quickly following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But for those who waited, it appears they're being faced with losing their flights.

A video found on TikTok showed a sobbing man at the airport who found out that he'd been put on the no-fly list created and maintained by the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC).

Stopping the man from being able to go back to their home states can help local and federal law enforcement find the men before they flee or go into hiding.

"This is what they do to us," the man sobbed as he walked past a gate. "They kicked me off the plane. They called me a f*cking terrorist! And they f*ckin' want to ruin my life!"

A woman can be seen approaching him and overheard saying, "Sir, please calm down, I was kicked off of Delta earlier." It's unclear if she was another insurrectionist named from the riot.

See the video below: