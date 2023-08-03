Rising domestic violence is a hidden front in Ukraine's war

By Layli Foroudi DNIPRO, Ukraine (Reuters) - When the body of 34-year-old Liubov Borniakova was found in her home in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine in January, it was marked with 75 bruises, according to the coroner's report. Her husband, Yakov Borniakov, had been laying low inside their apartment during the previous month, after deserting from the army, according to Borniakova's aunt and a neighbour. He got drunk and beat Borniakova repeatedly during the two weeks before her death, they told Reuters. "There was simply no place on her that was left alive," said Kateryna Vedrentseva, the...
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen outlines evidence that Jared Kushner flipped
August 02, 2023
You can find out a lot about an indictment by looking into names that aren't present within it, according to Donald Trump's former lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen.
Cohen appeared on CNN Wednesday night and was asked about the six unindicted co-conspirators who are mentioned but not named in the federal indictment in which Trump has been charged for his role in trying to undermine the 2020 election. Cohen said those six individuals "are in the honeymoon stage" where they believe maybe they won't be indicted.
"That is a foolish way to think. The government, especially Jack Smith, is not allowing anybody to escape," he said. He added that he's a firm believer that "Rudy Giuliani has already spoken."
"Rudy has no interest in spending his remaining days on this planet behind bars for Donald trump," Cohen said, also noting that it's important to look who is missing from the indictment.
"In fact, I think the more important thing in this indictment to look at, are not who the six co-conspirators are, but rather who is missing from this indictment. For example, you don't see any mention of Mark Meadows," he said before mentioning the former president's son-in-law. "You see nothing of Jared Kushner. Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there, on Donald's lap, the entire time, from the day Donald entered the white house to the day that he left."
Asked how he explains that, Cohen said, "I believe he is probably a cooperating witness."
Bill Barr: 'I've come to believe' Trump was fully aware he lost the election
August 02, 2023
Former Attorney General William Barr outlined his thoughts on his former boss Donald Trump's indictment for the 2020 election plot in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday.
"I think it's a legitimate case," said Barr, a lifelong Republican who was known for partisan interference in the Justice Department. "I think unlike the document case, it's going to have issues of proof. It's a more complicated case. And I think there are some downsides to it. I think there are reasons not to bring it. I said before, I'm a little concerned about the slippery slope of criminalizing legitimate political activity. I'm worried about moving in that direction, and I'm also worried about bringing this case and the divisiveness it will bring by highlighting the double standard."
All of that said, Barr added that he didn't think the Trump legal team's First Amendment defense to the case would hold up.
"I really don't think that's a valid argument," said Barr. "As the indictment says, they're not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants. He can even lie. He can tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy. All conspiracies involve speech, and all fraud involves speech. So free speech doesn't give you the right to engage in a fraudulent conspiracy."
"Do you think he knew that he lost the election?" asked Collins.
"Do I personally believe that?" Barr replied. "At first I wasn't sure, but I have come to believe that he knew well that he had lost the election, and now what I think is important is the government has assumed the burden of proving that. The government in their indictment takes the position that he had actual knowledge that he had lost the election and the election wasn't stolen through fraud. And they're going to have to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt."
Watch the video below or at the link here.
Bill Barr says he believes Trump knew he lost the electionyoutu.be
We're going to see 'a lot more indictments' out of Trump's Jan. 6 scheme: Michigan AG
August 02, 2023
Former President Donald Trump's indictment in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is unlikely to be the end of the charges brought against the perpetrators of the plot to steal the election, argued Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on MSNBC Wednesday evening.
This comes as special counsel Jack Smith has named a half-dozen unindicted co-conspirators in the case — any number of whom could be charged at a later point themselves.
"It's a hot legal pro tip not to call the prosecutor evil. Apparently that's gone over their heads," said anchor Alex Wagner. "Let me ask about the voting machine indictment that came out yesterday. It doesn't seem like it's coincidence that some of the people who have not been charged, but nonetheless, we know to have been involved in the plot to seize voting machines and run forensic tests unlawfully on them, those people were also involved in the plot to do the same thing in the state of Georgia. Do you think this all — including the Michigan efforts — do you think this all goes back to Trump and potentially Rudy Giuliani, who oversaw a lot of that election machine interference?"
"Well, clearly this is a coordinated effort that started at the very top, involved all the same actors that we have been hearing about, all the way throughout the course of these investigations," said Nessel. "And it shouldn't surprise anyone that they had attorneys and many other individuals operating at the state levels as well. So this is all coordinated. It truly is the definition of illegal conspiracy."
Given the nature of the offense, Nessel continued, Trump is unlikely to be the only person who faces criminal charges.
"I think that before the special prosecutor is done, whether it's federally, Jack Smith, or the special prosecutor who's working in Michigan, I think we're going to see a lot more indictments generated," said Nessel.
Watch the video below or click the link.
Dana Nessel says to expect more indictmentswww.youtube.com
