RNC abruptly fires spokesman who previously managed Black Voices for Trump: report

On Friday, POLITICO reported that the Republican National Committee has fired Paris Dennard, their spokesperson and a key former surrogate for former President Donald Trump who worked on racial minority outreach.

"Dennard had been serving as a national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee. He started working for the RNC in March 2020," reported Alex Isenstadt. "'Paris Dennard no longer works for the RNC. We don’t comment on personnel matters,' RNC chief of staff Mike Reed said in a statement. One person familiar with the firing said it took place earlier this week."

"Dennard, a veteran of the George W. Bush White House, was a high-profile on-air surrogate for former President Donald Trump," the report continued. "Dennard served on Trump’s commission on White House Fellowships, and during the 2020 campaign he was on the advisory board of Black Voices for Trump, an initiative aimed at helping the former president expand his share of the Black vote."

Dennard also served as a frequent guest on CNN, where he often caused controversy, at one point telling a co-guest to "get over it" when she brought up the former president's authoritarian behavior.

IN OTHER NEWS: Growing sense of weariness seeping into Trumpworld as details of Mar-a-Lago probe become public

While no reason was given for Dennard's dismissal, he has found himself in hot water before.

"In 2018, the Washington Post reported that, four years earlier, Dennard had been fired from his post at Arizona State University over accusations of sexual misconduct. Following the report, CNN suspended Dennard from his role as a contributor at the network, saying at the time it was 'look[ing] into the allegations,'" said the report. "Dennard — who told the Post that the allegations were 'false' — and CNN parted ways in late 2018."

NOW WATCH: 'I don’t think anyone believes Joe Biden' Lara Trump told Fox & Friends