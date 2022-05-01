RNC complains about Biden mocking Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

President Joe Biden's Saturday evening speech at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner drew anger from the Republican National Committee.



"This is the first time the president attended this dinner in six years. It's understandable, we had a horrible plague followed by two years of Covid," Biden joked in a video posted to Twitter by the organization.

"Joe Biden just called President Trump 'a horrible plague.' Reminder: Biden ran on uniting the country," the RNC posted to Twitter.

The clip did not include Biden's following line, "Just imagine, if my predecessor came to this dinner this year, now that would have been a real coup if that occurred."

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted this year's dinner, the first held since the pandemic.

Trump did not attend the dinner while president.

Watch: