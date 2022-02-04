RNC ‘party hacks’ ripped by ex-GOP congressman for censure of Cheney and Kinzinger

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) was elected as a Tea Party activist, but cursed the Republican Party on CNN on Friday.

"Today the Republican National Committee will vote to formally censure Republican members of congress, Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) over their service on the January 6th committee," CNN's John Berman reported. "This is happening in Salt Lake City, where the party is holding its winter meeting."

"Liz Cheney, her conservative credentials are in disputable," CNN's Brianna Keilar said. "And yet she is facing this, Kinzinger is facing this."



"Brianna, we get so caught up in the daily, pardon me, bullsh*t, that is this Republican Party we lose sight of the bigger picture," Walsh said. "Thirteen months ago there was a violent attack to overthrow an American election. A congressional committee was formed to get to the truth. Two members of a political party joined members of the other political party to get to the bottom of it and here we are 13 months later, those two members who dared, I mean, dared to get to the bottom of a violent attack against an American election, there's no place in that party for those two members anymore."

READ: 'If anyone is a RINO, it’s Donald Trump!' RNC members turn on former president as 'rift emerges' at meeting

"And I don't care whether you talk about expelling them or censuring, it's a bunch of crap," he said. "It doesn't matter, Brianna, there's no place in this party for them."

He noted that Kinzinger is not running for re-election and described Cheney's 2022 electoral hopes as "dead woman walking."

Watch: