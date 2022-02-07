Conservative baffled by the 'stupidity' of the Republican National Committee

Writing for Commentary this Monday, conservative Noah Rothman contends that the current political environment "feels as or more hostile toward Democratic candidates as it was toward Republicans in the Trump era."

In his new article, titled "Staggering Stupidity from the RNC," Rothman points to the Republican National Committee's formal censure of Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for “actions in their positions as members of the January 6th Select Committee not befitting Republican members of Congress."

According to Rothman, it’s bad enough "that this language tacitly suggests that this congressional investigation into a historic and unprecedented attack on the seat of government is somehow illegitimate, but the resolution later makes this implicit contention explicit. The resolution further condemned Cheney and Kinzinger for participating in the 'persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.'"

Rothman wonders who the RNC were pandering to when they not only censured their own members for investigating January 6 but glossed over the events of that day. "They certainly were not talking to the universe of persuadable voters that the GOP will need to win over next November," Rothman writes. "It’s not even clear that they were appealing to their fellow Republicans, who polls have shown are as offended by the attack on the Capitol and the agitation that preceded it as is everyone else."

According to Rothman, GOP voter "just want to move on" from the Trump presidency, but Trump and the RNC won't let them. "And now, this act of political malpractice will be hung around the necks of Republican candidates and incumbents, through no fault of their own."

