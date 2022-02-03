RNC’s Trump arrangement is ‘perhaps the worst deal ever struck by man’: analysis
The Republican National Committee got the short end of the stick when it agreed to pick up legal bills accumulated by former President Donald Trump.

"According to financial disclosures filed on Monday, Trump-affiliated committees paid their various lawyers and firms a combined $2.3 million for their services between July 1 and Dec. 31. That may seem like a lot—and in absolute terms it is for any politician—but the amount is actually less than 30 percent of the $8 million in legal expenses Trump’s political groups incurred during the first half of the year," The Daily Beast reported. "And yet, while Trump was cutting back, the Republican National Committee saw an unusual off-year bump. When the national party ledgers closed on Dec. 31, they had racked up more than $5.3 million in legal fees during the back half of 2021—a marked increase over the first half of the year, and more than double Trump’s own costs over the same period."

The money Republicans are spending on lawyers instead of campaign activities is in stark contrast to spending by Democrats.

"FEC data shows that President Joe Biden’s affiliated political committees paid his lawyers a combined $403,000 over the course of 2021. That’s about 4 percent of Trump’s total over the same period. The Democratic National Committee also eased back on the legal throttle after the inauguration," Roger Sollenberger reported.

