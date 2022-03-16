'Desperate' RNC argues Congress can't investigate an attack on Congress: report

The Republican National Committee attacked the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol in new legal filings.

Politico legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney posted a screen-grab of the RNC making "the pretty remarkable claim that Congress has no role investigating an attack on ... Congress."

In the photo of the filing, the RNC's lawyers argued "under the Constitution, it is law enforcement and the Executive Branch that must pursue such an investigation, not Congress and the Select Committee."

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance offered her analysis of the claim.

"My take on arguments like this is that someone at the Republican National Committee is pretty desperate to prevent further investigation of people/entities involved in Jan 6," she wrote.





