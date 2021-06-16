Off-duty cop fired after video surfaces of him pointing gun at driver he accused of cutting him off

Cellphone footage obtained by WKRN shows off-duty police officer Mathew Ward, 31, pull a gun on another driver during a road rage incident.

After pulling the gun, Ward can be seen telling the driver to lay on the ground. He has since resigned from the Decherd Police Department after being suspended over the incident.

"He said I cut him off… I did not cut him off," said the victim during the video.

"Get on the ground now!", Ward yelled while pointing his gun.

"You're not on duty!" the driver yelled back.

"It doesn't matter. I am on duty 24-7! Get on the ground!," said Ward.

Ward was arrested and now faces an aggravated assault charge.

Watch a report on the story below: