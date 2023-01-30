Former California Dem mayor pleads no contest to sex crimes with a child

A former California mayor has pleaded no contest to to six charges of sex crimes against a child, Fox News reports.

Robert Jacob, 45, who was Democratic mayor of the city of Sebastopol, reached a plea deal just before his jury trial was set to begin. The victim, now 16, testified that he met Jacob on the Grindr dating app and that Jacob knew he was underage, adding that Jacob sent him nude photos, touched him sexually more than once, and invited other men to have sex with him.

Jacob pleaded no contest to contacting the victim with the intent to commit a specific offense, arranging to meet the victim to engage in lewd and lascivious acts and committing acts of sexual abuse against a victim under age 15.

Jacob was elected mayor in 2013 and served a single four-year term and did not seek re-election.

