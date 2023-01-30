Accused Ohio Republican 'was never bribed' but was 'good at fundraising': defense lawyers

The corruption trial resumes this week for former Ohio House speaker Larry Householder and state GOP chairman Matt Borges.
Prosecutors told the jury in opening statements last week that Householder "sold the statehouse" and "ripped off the people he was elected to serve" by taking millions of dollars in "bribe payments" from FirstEnergy, but the former legislator's attorney insisted the "government got it wrong," reported Ideastream Public Media.
“Larry was never bribed to advance this legislation," said Steve Bradley in his opening statement. “These campaigns cost a ton of money and one of the things he was good at was fundraising."
FBI agent Blane Wetzel, who built the case against Householder, has been the only witness so far and will testify again starting Tuesday, after court proceedings were called off due to a juror testing positive for COVID-19.
Jurors will also hear testimony from former legislators who say they felt pressured by Householder and his GOP allies to vote for the bailout of two nuclear power plants operated by FirstEnergy, and Ohio attorney general Dave Yost has been subpoenaed and could testify in the trial that's expected to last up to six weeks.