MAGA candidate who joked about his own daughters getting raped loses election in major upset
Robert Regan (campaign photo)

A Trump-loving candidate for Michigan state representative who came under fire earlier this year for making jokes about his own daughters getting raped has gone down in defeat.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Robert Regan, who has also been pushing to decertify the results of the 2020 election, lost his race to Democrat Carol Glanville by around 1,500 votes on Tuesday.

The district they were running in voted for former President Donald Trump by 16 points in 2020, and this election marks the first time that a Democrat will be representing it in the Michigan State Capitol.

Earlier this year, Regan came under heavy criticism after he made a crude analogy that involved a hypothetical rape of his own daughters.

IN OTHER NEWS: Activists demand Susan Collins lead call for impeaching Gorsuch and Kavanaugh

While talking on Facebook Live with Adam de Angeli of the Michigan Rescue Coalition, Regan said that he didn't believe that it was inevitable that the 2020 election would not be overturned, despite the fact that no purported evidence of voter fraud has so far held up in court.

It was in this context when discussing inevitability that Regan made his comment about rape.

"Having three daughters, I tell my daughters, 'if rape is inevitable, you should just lay back and enjoy it,'" he said.

Two years ago, one of Regan's daughters publicly discouraged people from supporting her father during a different bid to win political office.

"If you're in Michigan and 18+ please for the love of god do not vote for my dad," she wrote on Twitter at the time. "Tell everyone."

SmartNews