Robert Reich: there is no 'legal ground at all' to contest Biden's vaccine mandate

On CNN Friday, former Bill Clinton Labor Secretary and legal scholar Robert Reich argued that all of the threats of legal action from Republicans against President Joe Biden's new business vaccine mandate have no basis in law, citing the old Supreme Court case Jacobson v. Massachusetts.

"Mr. Secretary, what about the threats of legal action?" asked anchor John Berman. "How solid do you think the legal ground is here for these new rules?"

"I don't think there is any legal ground at all, John," said Reich. "For 105 years, the Supreme Court has made it very, very clear that they endorse vaccine mandates with regard to public health and particularly critical public health issues. 105 years ago it was smallpox. And one state government actually forced a smallpox vaccination on its population. There was an action, an appeal to the Supreme Court, and the Supreme Court said, look. Public safety, public health warrants government action. That is the essence of our society. If government can't take action on behalf of the people with regard to public health, then what good is the society?"

