'Legendary heckler' disbarred by Maryland as he seeks GOP nomination for governor: report

Republican Robin Ficker was disbarred as he seeks the GOP nomination to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in Maryland.

"The Maryland Court of Appeals said in its ruling Thursday that Ficker has been the subject of a long history of complaints of professional misconduct that expand over three generations of the bar counsel," The Washington Post reported Saturday. "According to the ruling, the disbarment stems from a case in which Ficker failed to appear for trial and made other missteps."

The newspaper noted it's 2015 story on Ficker being a "legendary heckler" at sporting events, describing him as "the loudest man behind the bench at Bullets games, heckling the opposing team on a legendary level."

"According to the 39-page ruling, Ficker has been disciplined for professional misconduct eight times. The past charges date back to 1990 and range from failure to appear in court, failure to adequately prepare for cases and lack of candor to the court. They resulted in reprimands and suspensions," the newspaper reported.

Ficker is facing Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz and Del. Daniel Cox for the GOP nomination.

Watch:





Court Jester Robin Ficker www.youtube.com







