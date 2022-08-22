Wisconsin Republican says he still stands by Trump even after former president tried to get him booted from office

On Monday, The Washington Post reported that Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, one of the most powerful Republicans in the state, is standing by former President Donald Trump — despite Trump's efforts to have him ousted from office.

"After winning his primary by just 260 votes this month, Robin Vos expressed no regrets and stood by Trump," reported Patrick Marley. "'I think Donald Trump has done a lot of good things for our country, and if he runs again, he could do a lot more,' Vos said in an interview in his state Capitol office. 'But I’m not going to say that just because Donald Trump believes something, that I’m going to change what I believe — unless I’m persuaded.'"

This comes, according to the report, after 15 months in which Vos "has sought to placate Donald Trump as the former president bombarded him with phone calls about the 2020 election, accused him of covering up corruption, labeled him a Republican in name only and endorsed his little-known primary opponent."

When Trump failed to carry Wisconsin in 2020, Vos went to great lengths to try to investigate the former president's conspiracy theories the election was stolen, most notably appointing far-right former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman to investigate. After a chaotic series of misadventures in which Gableman recommended the election results be canceled nearly two years after the fact, tried to have the mayors of Green Bay and Madison arrested, and had a public courtroom meltdown against a judge who held him in contempt of court, Vos finally had Gableman fired.

According to the report, Vos' troubles, and continued allegiance to Trump, occurs against a backdrop of other battleground state Republican officials around the country who have tried to walk a line on performing their duties of office and not angering the former president.

"Some Republican officials have fared better than Vos, while others have fared worse," said the report. "Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger put up stiffer resistance to Trump than Vos did and won their primaries comfortably. Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, who refused Trump’s entreaties to overturn the results in his state and testified before Congress about the pressure he faced, this month lost his primary for a seat in the state Senate by a 2-to-1 margin."