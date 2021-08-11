Mask-hating school board member screams anti-gay slurs at cops as she's arrested -- and it's all caught on video

In an incident that was captured on video last month, a member of the Weare School Board in New Hampshire yelled anti-gay slurs as she was being arrested, according to The Concord Monitor.

Rochelle Kelley and her husband Samuel were stopped by police for expired tags on their car. They were issued citations and their car was towed. According to Weare Police Chief Christopher Moore, the couple didn't want to let police officers conduct an inventory of the contents of their car.

When his wife was being arrested, Samuel started recording and captured his wife hurling a homophobic slur at the officers. He then posted the video to the internet

"F**k you, you f***ots!" Rochelle said. "Eat sh**, you c*ck-sucking d*ck."

On her Facebook page, Kelley frequently posts content questioning the effectiveness of masks and vaccines.



She was previously arrested in 2020 for refusing to leave a playground that was shut down because of COVID-19. That incident was also caught on video.

"No respect to the officers," deputy police Chief John Thomas said at the time. "It was very sad to see how these folks carried themselves in front of their children and how they treated the officers that day."

Watch the new video below: