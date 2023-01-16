Former prosecutor points to 'naïve' documents probe comment by Trump DOJ official

Donald Trump's former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appeared on Sunday's "Meet the Press" to explain what he would be doing regarding President Joe Biden's document investigation, only to be denounced by legal experts.

Rosenstein told NBC News that if it were up to him, he'd begin by asking Biden for all of the information he knows about the documents.

Former prosecutor Shanlon Wu called it a "poor investigative strategy."

"Maybe that's how he & Bill Barr ran investigations but..." he chastised the former DOJ official known for crafting the letter that helped Donald Trump fire FBI Director James Comey.

"Now that there is a criminal investigation, you certainly do not, as your first step, go right to the person who might be the subject or target and just ask 'Did you do it?'" Wu told Newsweek in an interview. "That's incredibly naïve."

He explained that it's important to formulate a chain of custody for the documents. You always start from the edges of the probe and then move inward.

"Particularly in a white collar investigation," Wu said.



He also explained Biden has already indicated he was unaware of the documents and likely isn't going to say anything different.

