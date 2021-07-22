Mississippi AG directly asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade in new legal brief
The state of Mississippi is asking the Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade so it can pass a law that will ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, The Washington Post reports.

"Mississippi's Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch said in the filing that the court should junk its 1973 ruling in Roe and a subsequent 1992 endorsement of abortion rights in Planned Parenthood v. Casey," the Post's report stated. "That decision said states may not place an undue burden on a woman's right to choose an abortion before fetal viability, which is generally thought to be between 24 weeks or later."

"Roe and Casey are unprincipled decisions that have damaged the democratic process, poisoned our national discourse, plagued the law — and, in doing so, harmed this Court," the brief states. "Nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion."

The Supreme Court is slated to hear arguments in the case this fall.

Read the full report over at The Washington Post.

