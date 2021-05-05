Roger Stone threatens to 'draft' Michael Flynn in 2024 as he feebly tries to troll Biden family

Notorious Republican operative Roger Stone wants payback. He's now attempting to make President Joe Biden's life as difficult as possible living hell by turning to what Stone knows best: half-baked evil schemes.

This article was originally published at Salon

In the past two weeks, the avowed "dirty trickster" has suggested that he plans to show up for Hunter Biden's speech to a government class at Tulane University while also launching a campaign ordering his fans to send the White House adult diapers.

"Well, he's [Hunter Biden] just moved into a $4.5 million home in the Hollywood hills, so he seems not to be hurting for cash," Stone told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. "And, yeah, he's going to go to Tulane in New Orleans to talk about ethics and the fake news media. They haven't announced the date of that yet, but I'm thinking of going down and maybe taking in his lecture," Stone added before being interrupted by Jones.

Stone didn't return Salon's request for comment on Tuesday evening regarding his plans to visit Tulane and attend Huner Biden's talk. A Tulane representative also didn't immediately return a request for comment from Salon as to whether Stone would be allowed to attend. (Tulane is a private university, and has no obligation to allow outsiders to attend its classes.)

According to numerous reports, in the fall semester of this year, Hunter Biden will speak to an undergraduate government class at Tulane. A university spokesperson told The Hill that the president's son "will be a speaker for the course 'Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.'"

Stone's recent attempts to get back at the Biden family haven't stopped there. This past week, Stone called on his most loyal followers on Parler to send adult diapers to Biden at the White House. "President Joe Biden needs our help. Purchase these and mail them to him at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Washington DC. 20006, Joe can't stop 'running' from either end, so in his case, he needs to wear one across his face as well as underneath his trousers. Send yours today!" Stone wrote in a Parler message.

Stone's supporters appeared lukewarm on the idea. "Can I really do that and not get the secret service visit because I would," one user replied. Another Parler user wrote: "Just mail him one and donate the rest to your local nursing home. Making a run on these and creating a shortage for the folks that need them every day is a bad idea."

As for why Stone feels so irate at Biden and his family, the explanation may be found in the recent lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice alleging that Stone has neglected to pay nearly $2 million in federal income tax over the years. The lawsuit argues that Stone and his wife, by depositing money into a shell company called Drake Ventures, have "evaded and frustrated the IRS's collection efforts" in an effort to "shield their personal income from enforced collection and fund a lavish lifestyle."

During a separate Infowars interview with Alex Jones in late April, Stone discussed the prospect that his longtime friend Donald Trump may run for president again in 2024. If the former president doesn't hit the campaign trail, Stone said he plans on "drafting" former Trump national security adviser turned QAnon ally Michael Flynn to run instead.

"This guy has the courage, he has the guts, he has the vision, he has the popular support," Stone said of Flynn during the April 28 interview.