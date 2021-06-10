Feds arrest Three Percenter militia members for Capitol insurrection — including Roger Stone body guards: report
(Screenshot via ABC News)

The Department of Justice announced the arrest of six members of the Three Percent militia who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Politico and Reuters, the indictment was handed down Wednesday and made public Thursday.

"About 30 people - including members of two other right-wing groups, The Oath Keepers and The Proud Boys - have been accused of conspiracy, the most serious charges related to the riot," said Reuters. "Those pending cases are the largest and most complex of the roughly 500 brought by the Justice Department since the attack. The other Three Percenters charged were Eric Scott Warner, Felipe Antonio 'Tony' Martinez, Derek Kinnison and Ronald Mele."

Charges for the accused include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and unauthorized entry to a Secret Service-restricted area with weapons, which is only applied to a few of the men.

Alan Hostetter and Russell Taylor were two men seen the day before the attack with Roger Stone outside of the Trump Hotel. They claimed to be providing security for Stone, who purports to be an adviser to Trump.

Hostetter was a La Habra, California police chief.