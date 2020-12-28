Roger Stone personally thanked Trump for his pardon — and discussed how to overturn the 2020 election
Roger Stone attends premiere Get Me Roger Stone at SVA during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. (lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Notorious GOP political strategist Roger Stone personally thanked Donald Trump for his pardon, according to a new report by ABC News.

Stone, who has been known as a Republican dirty trickster since the Nixon administration, was convicted by a jury of his peers of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements. Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but Trump commuted his sentence in July. Two days before Christmas, Trump pardoned his longtime political advisor.

"I thanked President Trump in person last night for pardoning me," Stone wrote Monday on the social networking website Gab. "I also told the president exactly how he can appoint a special counsel with full subpoena power to ensure that those who are attempting to steal the 2020 election through voter fraud are charged and convicted and to ensure that Donald Trump continues as our president."

Stone was later interviewed by ABC News DC bureau chief Ali Dukakis.

"Yes, I did see the President last night in passing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach," Stone said. "Donald Trump is the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln."

Here is the full thread Dukakis posted to Twitter: