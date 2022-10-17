Roger Stone undercuts Trump: 'You can't just scream election fraud if you lose'
InfoWars/screen grab

Conservative strategist Roger Stone may have learned a lesson from former President Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election.

During an interview on Monday, Stone argued that candidates who cry election fraud need to back up their claims with facts in court.

"It's very important that you can't just scream election fraud if you lose; you have to have absolutely solid documented proof," Stone told conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. "You can't just say, 'Oh, well, more people showed up at my rallies than at my opponent's rallies therefore there must have been voter fraud.' It doesn't really work that way."

"They have to have really stone-cold proof," the longtime Trump ally added. "The kind of proof that would hold up in court."

Following the 2020 election, Trump's team repeatedly made fraud claims that they were unable to back up in court. According to Reuters, more than 50 lawsuits brought by Trump were dismissed by courts.

