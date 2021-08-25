Jason Miller's GETTR social media network 'inadvertently' suspends Roger Stone as he cries 'censorship'
Trump ally and Infowars correspondent Roger Stone. Image via screengrab.

There appears to be infighting among former advisers to Donald Trump after Roger Stone was banned from GETTR, a social media platform with connections to Jason Miller and Steve Bannon.

Stone took to the social media site Gab to complain about his treatment on GETTR.

"[I]f you were under the illusion that the new social media website GETTR set up by Mueller informant Steve Bannon and his criminal confederate Jason Miller does not engage in censorship perhaps you can explain why they just suspended my account," Stone wrote. "Bannon is a criminal whose indictment for stealing money will be renewed shortly in New York State. I hear the New York state prisons are particularly rough.Once Bannon is in prison Miller won't last week on the street."

He later added: "Steve Bannon Buttboi Jason Miller shall sleep with the fishes, [f]iguratively speaking of course."

Gab promoted Stone's complaint with a tweet.

"Did Gettr's Big Tech-like censorship AI ban Roger Stone for 'hate speech,' which they do not allow in their Big Tech-like Terms of Service, while claiming to be a 'free speech' platform?" Gab asked.

Salon correspondent Zachary Petrizzo said that he was blocked on Twitter by Miller, who is GETTR's CEO, when he asked for a comment on Stone's suspension.

Update: In a statement to Raw Story, GETTR attributed Stone's suspension to a mistake.

"Multiple fake Roger Stone accounts were suspended following user complaints, but his real GETTR account was inadvertently suspended too. His correct account is currently active and the imposter accounts have all been removed," the company said.

2020 Election SmartNews Media