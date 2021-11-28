Roger Stone whines over Trump allies being held accountable for breaking the law

Even during Donald Trump's administration, Roger Stone was convicted of felony counts of witness tampering, obstructing an official proceeding, and making false statements to Congress. He was ultimately pardoned by the ex-president. But even without Trump's Justice Department, Stone complained that they've continued to come after law-breakers.

According to Stone, however, it's all because of President Joe Biden, not because people broke the law. Speaking to WABC 770 AM radio on Sunday, Stone even complained about the group that claims to have Biden's daughter's stolen diary that surfaced after her home was broken into, The New York Daily News said.

"We have a group of politicized thugs at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden's personal Gestapo," he said.

"If a journalist has [Biden's] daughter's diary, particularly if the journalist hasn't even published it, or commented on it, why would you search their home? Why would you seize their computers? It's very chilling," Stone continued. Presumably, the FBI is investigating if the diary is real, how the far-right group managed to obtain it after Biden's home was broken into.

Stone then complained about being subpoenaed by Congress for his observations around Jan. 6. Stone isn't being accused of a crime, he's merely being called to Congress to testify.

"I immediately began thinking how many of my 'Roger Stone Still Did Nothing Wrong' T-shirts can I sell to raise the money for my legal defense," said Stone. "This is epically expensive. I've gotten 11 harassment civil suits against me — all baseless, unsubstantiated, but tremendously sensationalized — dismissed."

He went on to say that out of the 11 he has six left, but said that the Congressional subpoena was "a new level of harassment." He claimed that Congress puts "enormous financial pressure on you." Given Stone isn't being accused of a crime, it's unclear why he'd need a lawyer to talk to them or why it would cost him anything. Congress doesn't hand out fines.

"Isn't it interesting that they released the subpoena on me to the press before my lawyers even received it and had a chance to read it. What's that about?" he asked.

The announcement of Stone's subpoena came along with several others. A press release doesn't need any legal paperwork to issue, where a subpoena does.