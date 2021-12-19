Roger Stone throws Steve Bannon under the bus with accusation he directed Capitol 'breach'

According to a report from the Daily Beast's Zachary Petrizzo, former Donald Trump associate Roger Stone took to his Telegram account on Sunday morning to blame former White House adviser Steve Bannon of ordering the attack on the Capitol building on Jan 6th, reminiscent of the way he used to do "crazy things" in order to "curry favor" with the former president.

Writing that Stone appeared to be throwing Bannon "under the bus," Petrizzo reported the conservative gadfly wrote, "It is highly likely that [Steve] Bannon really gave the order to breach the capital [sic] and maneuvered patriots into dangerous positions.”



He added, "A neophyte Steve Bannon was willing to try crazy things like this to curry favor with Trump who had a [sic] no interest in Bannon’s bullsh*t.”

