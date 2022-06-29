Roger Stone hints at July Trump announcement: 'DeSantis needs to stick to his knitting'

Roger Stone, a longtime ally of Donald Trump, said that the former president could announce his reelection bid as soon as next week.

During an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Wednesday, Stone suggested that the news had come from sources close to Trump.

"I think he announces sooner rather than later," Stone opined. "I think he announces as early as July."

Stone also took a shot at potential Trump opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

"DeSantis needs to stick to his knitting and get reelected governor before he can move out openly in a presidential campaign," Stone claimed. "I do think he is sizing up taking on the champ."

"Trump easily dispatches all comers," he added. "It's his race to lose."

"You mean, in like a week, he could be announcing?" Jones exclaimed. "Wow!"

Watch the video below from the Alex Jones Show.