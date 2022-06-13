Rolling Stones postpones Amsterdam concert after Mick Jagger tests positive for COVID-19
Mick Jagger walks the red carpet during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Sept. 7, 2019, in Venice, Italy. - Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images North America/TNS

Dutch fans of the Rolling Stones are learning they can’t always get what they want after the legendary band canceled an upcoming show. Frontman Mick Jagger posted on Twitter Monday shortly before their scheduled show at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam that the show was postponed after he contracted COVID-19. “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the data ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding,” the singer wrote. Jagger,...