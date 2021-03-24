'Chaos': Miami Herald drops the hammer on Ron DeSantis for Florida's super-spreader Spring break

Spring break in Florida this week is bringing super-spreader crowds, chaos, crime, and even death. According to Fabiola Santiago writing in the Miami Herald, it's the "perfect showcase for what ails the state's governor: recurring poor judgment."

On top of all the chaos, spring breakers will then go home to to elders or to college campuses and likely spread the coronavirus further.

"By flaunting that Florida is a free-for-all state for the sake of businesses gains and people who make a living off tourism, DeSantis created a mess for local leaders, whom he left without any power to enforce mask mandates, never mind social distancing," writes Santiago, adding that while people are personally responsible for their behavior, DeSantis "set the table for the chaos."

Given the fact that people have been deprived of gatherings since March, DeSantis should have foreseen the chaos -- "it's his job to do so," Santiago contends.

"But this is Florida and, according to the governor, you're free to be as dumb, drunk and unmasked, as you wanna be."

