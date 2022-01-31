Ron DeSantis whines that Democrats are 'elevating' neo-Nazis behind overpass swastikas to 'smear' him
Ron DeSantis (Screen Grab)

On Sunday, residents of Orlando, Florida were shocked to see a group of neo-Nazis hanging swastikas from a highway overpass.


Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made clear he opposed the display, calling the perpetrators "some jackasses doing this on the street" whom "state law enforcement [will] hold ... accountable" — but he also went out of his way to complain about Democrats for talking too much about the incident to make him look bad.

According to Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel, DeSantis complained that Democrats "want to elevate a half dozen malcontents and try to make this an issue for political gain."

This comes shortly after DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, suggested that the neo-Nazi demonstration could be a false flag planted by Democrats, saying “Do we even know they’re Nazis?” in a subsequently deleted tweet.

