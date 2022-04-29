Annoying liberals is an indicator of public service excellence: Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was given treatment like he is a 2024 presidential hopeful at a town hall meeting in Orlando where he offered insight into his governing philosophy.

The town hall, hosted by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham, had a small but boisterous crowd.

DeSantis praised Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo for the criticism he has received from the mainstream press.

"And you know what?" Desantis began. "I tell him, 'I don’t always see everything you do day-to-day but if you are being attacked by NBC and CNN, I know you’re doing a hell of a job!'"

DeSantis was greeted by cheers from the town hall audience.

He also received enthusiastic applause when he argued Walt Disney would side with him in his attacks on Disney World.



