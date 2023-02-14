Backlash to Ron DeSantis expands AP African American studies 2,600% in New Jersey

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) credited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) with his decision to expand AP African American studies in the state.

During an announcement on Tuesday, Murphy said that the courses would be taught in additional schools. The increase will expand AP African American studies from one school to 26 schools.

"This begins with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. And it's unacceptable - and, quite frankly, shameful," Murphy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

DeSantis has claimed that the courses cannot be taught in Florida because they violate a law he signed last year called the Stop WOKE Act.

Murphy also cited DeSantis in a statement about the expansion of AP African American studies.

"New Jersey will proudly teach our kids that Black History is American History," the statement explained. "While the DeSantis Administration stated that AP African American Studies' significantly lacks educational value', New Jersey will stand on the side of teaching our full history."

According to the Associated Press, the "courses have begun in 60 schools nationwide as part of a two-year pilot phase and are set to expand to hundreds next year."