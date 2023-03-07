Ron DeSantis trashes blogger registration bill: 'Not anything that I've ever supported'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday came out against a bill that would require bloggers to register if they report on political figures.

The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Jason Brodeur (R), would have bloggers disclose who paid them and fine them up to $2,500 for late reporting.

Following DeSantis' State of the State address on Tuesday, the governor lashed out at the legislation at a press conference.

"I see these people filing bills, and then there's articles with my face on the article saying that, oh, they're going to have to, bloggers are going to have to register for the state, and it's like attributing it to me," DeSantis complained. "And I'm like, okay, that's not anything that I've ever supported, I don't support."

"I don't control every single bill that has been filed or amendment, so just as we go through this session, please understand that," he insisted.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has also called the bill "insane."

"The idea that bloggers criticising a politician should register with the government is insane," Gingrich wrote in a message on Twitter. "It is an embarrassment that it is a Republican state legislator in Florida who introduced a bill to that effect. He should withdraw it immediately."

Watch the video below.